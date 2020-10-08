COVID-positive Trump says 'no' to virtual debate

AFP
Washington

US president Donald Trump, who is still being treated for COVID-19, said Thursday he will refuse to take part in the presidential debate next week after it was switched to a virtual format.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he told Fox Business News, saying this was "not acceptable to us."

He accused the bipartisan debate commission of trying to "protect" his opponent Joe Biden.

Advertisement

The Commission on Presidential Debates said earlier it was making the change to a virtual format so as to "protect the health and safety of all involved."

It said the debate would have a town hall forum with the candidates in remote locations.

Advertisement

Trump tested positive for COVID last week and spent three days in the hospital before returning to the White House on Monday evening.

Even though he was still contagious he dramatically removed his mask upon arriving at the mansion and posed for photographers.

More News

American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

Trump leaves hospital, removes mask immediately

US president Donald Trump, who is being treated for the coronavirus disease in a military hospital outside Washington, speaks from his hospital room, in this still image taken from a video supplied by the White House, on 3 October 2020

Trump's press secretary tests COVID-19 positive

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany removes a mask prior to a television interview at the White House in Washington, DC, 2 October 2020

New York mayor announces shutdown plan as COVID-19 cases rise

People in Domino Park are seen in circles painted as guidelines for social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, US, on 24 May 2020