Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, with elder statesmen and rising stars promising he would repair a pandemic-devastated America and end the chaos of Republican president Donald Trump.

The convention’s second night, under the theme “Leadership Matters,” aimed to make the case that Biden would represent a return to normalcy.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” former US president Bill Clinton said in a prerecorded video. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes - his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame.”

With the four-day convention largely virtual due to the coronavirus, delegates from around the country cast votes remotely to confirm Biden as the nominee.