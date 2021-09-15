Dubious of Trump’s sanity, US general secretly called China: book

AFP

The top US general was so worried in early January as Donald Trump was out of control that he took secret action to prevent the outgoing president from sparking a war with China, according to a new book.

Joint chiefs chair general Mark Milley ordered aides to not act immediately on any move by Trump to use US nuclear forces, and he called a Chinese general to reassure Beijing, presidential chronicler Bob Woodward and co-author Robert Costa wrote in their soon-to-be-released book.

The Washington Post—Woodward’s and Costa’s employer—and other media on Tuesday reported excerpts from the book “Peril,” depicting Milley as organizing the Pentagon and intelligence community to resist any move by Trump to ratchet up tensions with China or Iran after he lost the November 2020 presidential election.