Eight killed as crowd rushes stage at Texas rap concert

Raul Marquez, 24, said he saw a lot of drinking and drug use in the crowd.

“And they got hot and just dancing and it all caved in and just, they couldn’t breathe, and passed out left and right,” he said.

“Some people didn’t care and just stomped on them or ignored them. It was intense,” Marquez said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters Saturday afternoon that the crush left eight people dead, from ages 14 to 27, with one person’s age unknown. The chaos also resulted in 25 people being transported to the hospital, including 13 who were still there.

Turner said that authorities are looking at video footage, talking to witnesses, concert organizers and people who were hospitalized.

“This is a very, very active investigation, and we will probably be at it for quite some time to determine what exactly happened,” he said.