Election Day balloting begins after divisive, bitter campaign

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply divided as at any time in recent history.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president and a career politician, has had a strong and consistent lead in national polls.

But the Republican Trump is close in enough swing states to possibly piece together the 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to hold on to the presidency, which he won in a surprise 2016 election result despite losing the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots.