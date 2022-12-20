US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

Lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection—raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.

The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment—as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States—after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on 6 January, 2021.

At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.