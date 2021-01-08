FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on who placed pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of US political parties in Washington.

Law enforcement agencies had received reports of two suspected devices, one each at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement.

The statement was accompanied by an image of a masked suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie, carrying an object.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction,” it said.