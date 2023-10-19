Biden to address nation on Israel, Ukraine as crises mount

US president Joe Biden will give a rare Oval Office speech Thursday to try to get Americans behind the defense of Israel and Ukraine as the crises facing Washington's allies pile up.

The 80-year-old, who is seeking a second term in 2024, will address the nation less than 24 hours after returning from a high-stakes solidarity trip to Israel after the deadly October 7 Hamas attack.

The Democrat's primetime speech comes as he prepares to ask Congress, which is paralyzed by splits among rival Republicans, for a joint $100 billion package that includes money for Ukraine and Israel.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden's speech would "discuss our response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing brutal war against Ukraine."

It will be only Biden's second-ever speech from behind the historic Resolute Desk, which presidents have reserved for moments of critical national importance.