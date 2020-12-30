First US Congressmember dies of COVID-19

A representative-elect from Louisiana died of COVID-19 Tuesday, the first member of Congress to succumb to the disease.

Republican Luke Letlow, 41, had been elected to Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19,” Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards tweeted.

“I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a US Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family,” Edwards said.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children.