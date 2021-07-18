Four people shot outside baseball stadium in Washington

The District of Columbia's metropolitan police department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of the ballpark.
It later said in a follow-up tweet that "two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds."
The Washington Post reported that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, with wounds not said to be life-threatening, citing the police.
A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended as a result of the shooting.
Play is expected to resume on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled game.
The shooting occurred in the sixth inning.