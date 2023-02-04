US state secy postpones China trip over spy balloon case

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States, a US official said.

ABC News cited a US official as saying Blinken did not want to blow the situation out of proportion by cancelling his visit, but also did not want the balloon incident to dominate his meetings with Chinese officials.

A US official confirmed the postponement to Reuters.

China earlier expressed regret that what it called a "civilian" airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course, an incident that sparked a political furore in the United States.