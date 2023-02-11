US now shoots down car-sized object flying above Alaska

A US F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska, US officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States.

A Sidewinder missile downed the latest craft, which was about the size of a small car, said US Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson.

"We don't know who owns this object," said White House spokesperson John Kirby, adding that it was unclear where it began its flight.

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, which was announced from the White House.

On 4 February, another US F-22 fighter jet brought down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel.