Two US Navy sailors arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China

Two US Navy sailors have been arrested on charges of handing over sensitive national security material to China, US officials said Thursday.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, was charged with conspiracy and bribetaking in connection with taking nearly $15,000 in exchange for photographs and videos of sensitive US military information, the officials said. US Navy sailor, Jinchao Wei, whose age was not disclosed, was charged with conspiring to send national defense information to China in exchange for thousands of dollars.