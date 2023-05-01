JPMorgan to buy First Republic after regulators seize control

US financial authorities seized California's troubled First Republic Bank on Monday and sold it to JPMorgan Chase, hoping to bring to a close a two-month banking crisis that has spooked the financial system.

First Republic, the second-largest bank by assets to collapse in US history, has been in free fall after disclosing last week that it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

The San Francisco-based lender has been in turmoil since the March bankruptcies of regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked fears of contagion.

After the bank failed to produce a satisfactory rescue plan and with its stocks continuing to nosedive, the authorities stepped in, soliciting bids last week from potential buyers, and then taking possession of it.