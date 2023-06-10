Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Missing for more than a month in the dense Amazon rainforest, four Indigenous children have been found alive in southern Colombia, President Gustavo Petro announced Friday, praising a "joy for the whole country."

"They are weak. Let's let the doctors make their assessment," Petro told the media in Bogota, after arriving back from a trip to Cuba.

The president earlier posted a photo on Twitter showing several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, attending to the children as they sat on tarps in the jungle. One rescuer held a bottle to the mouth of the smallest child, whom he held in his arms.