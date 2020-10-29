Joe Biden casts his vote early in Wilmington

US presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill cast their ballots for the 2020 election on Wednesday, joining more than 74 million Americans who have voted with six days remaining in the contest.

He voted at the Carvel State Office Building in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

The Democratic candidate spent the day taking briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to deliver a speech in Delaware, a state he is expected to easily win, with just six days to go until the 3 November election against president Donald Trump.