Man gets corona twice with more severe symptoms second time

IANS
New York
A 3D-printed coronavirus model in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March
A 3D-printed coronavirus model in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 MarchReuters

A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the virus may not translate to total immunity.

According to the Lancet, it is the first confirmed case of a US patient becoming reinfected with COVID-19, and the fifth known case reported worldwide.

In a case study, the patient from Washoe County in Nevada, had two positive tests for SARS-CoV-2, the first on April 18, 2020, and the second on June 5, 2020, separated by two negative tests done during follow-up in May 2020.

Advertisement

"Genomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 showed genetically significant differences between each variant associated with each instance of infection. The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first," the study authors from the University of Nevada, wrote.

The researchers revealed that the patient presented to a community testing event held by the Washoe County Health District on 18 April, 2020.

He had symptoms consistent with viral infection (sore throat, cough, headache, nausea, and diarrhoea), which had started on 25 March.

Advertisement

The patient had no history of clinically significant underlying conditions, and no indications of compromised immunity were identified.

During isolation, the patient's symptoms resolved (reported on 27 April 2020) and he continued to feel well until 28 May 2020.

On 31 May 2020, the patient sought care at an urgent care centre with self-reported fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea, and diarrhoea, at which time chest radiography was done and he was discharged home.

Advertisement

Five days later (on 5 June 2020), the patient presented to a primary care doctor and was found to be hypoxic with shortness of breath. He was instructed to go to the emergency department after the provision of oxygen.

"Genetic discordance of the two SARS-CoV-2 specimens was greater than could be accounted for by short-term in vivo evolution," the researchers wrote.

These findings suggest that the patient was infected by SARS-CoV-2 on two separate occasions by a genetically distinct virus. Thus, previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not guarantee total immunity in all cases.

"All individuals, whether previously diagnosed with Covid-19 or not, should take identical precautions to avoid infection with SARS-CoV-2. The implications of reinfections could be relevant for vaccine development and application," they noted.

More News

Trump tells fans on post-COVID comeback tour: ‘I feel so powerful’

US president Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a `Made in America Product Showcase` at the White House on 23 July in Washington. Photo: AP

US COVID-19 cases surpass 7.8 million

People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

US president Donald Trump, with bandages seen on his hand, takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, US, on 10 October 2020

Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths: Health ministry

A nurse takes a blood sample from a woman for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test with the help of 'Dados do Bem' app, developed by doctors and scientists to use data information to analyze the evolution of population immunity, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 9 October 2020.