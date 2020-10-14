Man gets corona twice with more severe symptoms second time

A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the virus may not translate to total immunity.

According to the Lancet, it is the first confirmed case of a US patient becoming reinfected with COVID-19, and the fifth known case reported worldwide.

In a case study, the patient from Washoe County in Nevada, had two positive tests for SARS-CoV-2, the first on April 18, 2020, and the second on June 5, 2020, separated by two negative tests done during follow-up in May 2020.