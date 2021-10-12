No breakthrough in talks with US over embassy row: Russia

“I cannot say that we have achieved great progress,” Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying after the talks with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. “There is a risk of further sharpening of tensions.”

There was no immediate comment from the US side.

Last week the Russian foreign ministry said a US congressional proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States would lead to the closure of US diplomatic facilities in Russia, if implemented.

Ryabkov said the conversation with Nuland was open and useful, but the two parties’ positions remain at odds.

Moscow does not rule out the work of Russian and US diplomatic missions being frozen, but would like to avoid such a scenario, the RIA news agency cited Ryabkov as saying.