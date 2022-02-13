No 'cause for optimism' after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine

Amid mounting warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day, the Pentagon said Sunday that the latest top-level US-Russian contacts did not provide "any cause for optimism."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby offered a grim assessment of the one-hour phone conversation Saturday between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"It's certainly not a sign that things are moving in the right direction. It's certainly not a sign that Mr. Putin has any intention to de-escalate. And it's certainly not a sign that he is recommitting himself to a diplomatic path forward," Kirby told "Fox News Sunday" when asked about the lack of fundamental change after the call.