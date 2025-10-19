Protesters out in force for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies across US

Huge crowds took to the streets in all 50 US states at “No Kings” protests on Saturday, venting anger over President Donald Trump’s hardline policies, while Republicans ridiculed them as “Hate America” rallies.

Organizers said seven million people attended protests spanning New York to Los Angeles, with demonstrations popping up in small cities across the US heartland and even near Trump’s home in Florida.

“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted thousands in Washington near the US Capitol, where the federal government was shut down for a third week amid a legislative deadlock.

“Hey hey ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” said protesters, many of them carrying American flags, at least one of which was flying upside down in a signal of distress.