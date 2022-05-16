One dead, four critically injured in California church shooting

One person was dead and four others in “critical” condition after a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state.

Parishioners were attending a banquet following a morning church service when the gunman began his rampage, authorities said.

The churchgoers subsequently detained the shooter and “hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons” before officers arrived at the scene to apprehend him, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a press conference.