Biden vs Trump would be a close rematch, with RFK Jr a threat to Biden: Reuters/Ipsos poll

A looming election rematch next year between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump would be closely fought, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, with both candidates saddled with profound vulnerabilities that could cost them the White House.

Biden, an 81-year-old Democrat, continues to be plagued by voters’ doubts about the strength of the economy, as well as concerns about the security of the US-Mexico border and worries about crime.

Republican former President Trump, 77, faces his own worries, including four criminal trials on a bevy of charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified documents. A conviction prior to the 5 November, 2024, election could cost him significant support, the poll found.