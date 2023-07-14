Biden forgives USD 39b in US student debt

US President Joe Biden's administration will cancel USD 39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers, the Education Department said on Friday, describing the relief as the result of a "fix" to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said. The IDR programme caps payment requirements for lower-income borrowers and forgives their remaining balance after a set number of years.