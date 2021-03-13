Pandemic situation in Brazil very concerning: WHO

Brazil reported 2,216 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that fatalities exceeded 2,000 in the worst run of deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

The health ministry also reported 85,663 new coronavirus infections, its second highest number for one day, as the pandemic surges in South American country driven by a highly contagious new local variant.

The World Health Organisation said the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken.

Brazil has now registered 11,363,380 cases in all, passing India as the country with the second worst outbreak.