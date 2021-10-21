Parkland high school shooter pleads guilty

He told the judge he was suffering from a “little anxiety” but understood the charges against him and was pleading guilty of his own volition.

Cruz will now go before a jury for the penalty phase of the trial. He faces a minimum of life in prison without parole but prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

The judge set 4 January, 2022 for the start of jury selection for the penalty phase.

Following his guilty pleas, Cruz, who is now 23, apologized to the relatives of his victims.

“I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day,” he said, reading from a prepared statement. “It brings me nightmares.”

“If I were to get a second chance I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” he said.

Addressing relatives of the victims, Cruz said: “I believe it’s your decision to decide where I go, whether I live or die, not the jury’s.”

Relatives of some of the victims were among the spectators in the courtroom and wiped away tears as a prosecutor recounted the attack in chilling detail.