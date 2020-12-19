Pence gets COVID vaccine live on TV, Biden to receive jab Monday

US Vice President Mike Pence received a COVID-19 vaccine live on television Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence in the drug, while President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive his shot on Monday.

"Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning," Pence said after being injected, quipping: "I didn't feel a thing."

Pence, his wife Karen and the nation's lead public health official, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, were all given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the annex to the White House.

Signalling the importance given to the event, top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield were also in the room.

Notably absent was President Donald Trump himself.