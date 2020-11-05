Police arrest 60 in Portland, New York on night after US vote

Police in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations, as Oregon governor Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" on the night after voting in the US presidential election.

Portland Police said it arrested ten people in the demonstrations after declaring riots in the city's downtown area while the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday.

"All of the gatherings that were declared riots were downtown. We have made 10 arrests", a Portland police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.