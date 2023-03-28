Biden raises tone, if only a notch, after Israel protests flare

Since entering the Oval Office, Joe Biden has been eager to avoid a replay of what he saw as an unpleasant episode from his time as vice president -- public brawling with Israel’s pugnacious prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Now as the US ally plunges into turmoil over Netanyahu’s divisive bid to shake up his country’s judiciary, the Biden administration has been raising its tone, if only by a notch.

Netanyahu on Monday agreed to pause his proposals to weaken the power of judges, nodding to mass protests and a general strike that even shuttered the Israeli embassy in Washington.