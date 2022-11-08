Biden urges Americans to ‘defend’ democracy on election eve

“Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens,” Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at a historically Black university in Bowie, near Baltimore, late Monday. “We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it.”

“The power’s in your hands,” he told Democrats. “So vote, get out the vote.”

An influx of far-right Trump backers in Congress would also accelerate the shift that has been taking place inside the Republican Party ever since the former real estate tycoon stunned the world by defeating Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016.

Despite facing criminal probes over taking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is now using the midterms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee.

In a typically dark, rambling speech to fans in Dayton, Ohio, Trump said, “if you support the decline and fall of America, then you must, you absolutely must vote for the radical left, crazy people.”

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave.”