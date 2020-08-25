Republicans nominate Trump again

Republicans formally nominated president Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, reports Xinhua.

Trump arrived at the Charlotte Convention Center in the afternoon.

Over 300 delegates met in person for a roll call vote to formally nominate him and vice president Mike Pence.

"I felt an obligation to come to North Carolina," Trump told the delegates inside a ballroom during the unannounced trip. "It's a place that has been very good to me."