Rowdy spring breakers force curfew in Miami

Throngs of revelers flocking to Miami Beach, Florida for spring break have become so uncontrollable that authorities imposed a curfew Saturday they hope will spoil the party.

For the next 72 hours, visitors will have to leave streets and restaurants will close their doors at 8:00 pm in the main tourist areas of South Beach, the epicenter of the city’s party scene, authorities announced.

In addition, the three bridges that connect the island with mainland Miami will be closed to traffic from 10:00pm.

Only residents, workers and hotel guests will have access.