US soldier facing disciplinary action flees into North Korea

A US soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into North Korea on Tuesday and was believed to be in North Korean custody, US officials said, creating a fresh crisis for Washington in its dealings with the nuclear-armed state.

Colonel Isaac Taylor, a spokesperson for the US Armed Force in Korea, said a US service member on an orientation tour of Joint Security Area between the Koreas "wilfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)."

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.” Taylor said, referring to North Korea's People's Army.