Saying 'America is back,' Biden presents security and foreign policy team

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced a slate of veteran diplomats and policy-makers who will make up his national security and foreign policy team, saying: "America is back, ready to lead the world."

Biden, 78, presented his picks for secretary of state, national security advisor, homeland security secretary, intelligence chief, UN ambassador and climate change envoy.

"These public servants will restore America's global leadership and moral leadership," Biden said as the six men and women stood behind him wearing face-masks.

Biden said that after he is inaugurated on 20 January and Donald Trump leaves the White House, the United States will "once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies."

"It is a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," he said in a jab at president Trump's go-it-alone "America First" policies.