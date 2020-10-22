Senate committee approves Trump court nominee as Democrats boycott

On Wednesday Democrats labelled the rushed nomination process a "sham" that broke former Republican promises to never vote on a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.

"We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in the committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway," they said in a statement.

But Republican committee chairman Lindsey Graham dismissed their action, and, taking advantage of their absence, moved up the vote by almost four hours.

"That was their choice," he said before the vote.

"It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee. We are not going to allow them to take over the committee."