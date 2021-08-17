'Shocking': With grief and dismay, US veterans watch Afghanistan fall

For veteran Chad Fross, the withdrawal of US troops "was always going to be a mess" regardless of who was in charge, because of a failure to fully understand Afghanistan.

"A lot of people are going to be asking, 'Why? It was pointless for me to be there. To watch friends die or lose body parts or lose their minds,'" said Fross.

"But at the same time, I have to wonder how much more pointless it would be to stay the course when it would be the same outcome 20 years from now."