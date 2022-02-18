Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city as 117 die in flood

The new rainfall comes with dozens still reported missing in the city, located some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro, and as the first funerals of identified victims took place.

Text messages warned residents to take refuge at relatives’ homes or in public shelters “due to the volume of rain affecting the city, which will continue, with intensity between moderate to strong, in the next few hours,” the local Civil Defence said.

“I feel scared when I see that it’s raining again, because the ground is still soaked,” said 45-year-old Petropolis resident Rodne Montesso, whose house was not at risk from the latest rains. “I think of the families who live in neighbourhoods where many people have already died and I get desperate.”