Six dead, ten injured in California shooting

"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this," Lester said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.