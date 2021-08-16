The Pentagon mistakes behind the rout of the Afghan army

Airplanes, helicopters, drones, armoured vehicles, night-vision goggles: the United States spared no expense in equipping the Afghan army. It recently even provided the Afghans with the latest Black Hawk attack helicopters.

But the Afghans -- many of them illiterate young men in a country lacking the infrastructure to support cutting-edge military equipment -- were unable to mount a serious resistance against a less-equipped and ostensibly badly outnumbered foe.