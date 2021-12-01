Three dead, eight wounded in US high school shooting

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year.

Eight others, including one teacher, were wounded in the attack, which took place shortly after noon while classes were in session at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the dead were a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

Of the wounded, six were in stable condition and two were undergoing surgery.