Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of US president Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month", she said in a statement.

Her departure, about two months before Trump seeks re-election, comes at a crucial time for the president. It leaves him without one of his more passionate spokespersons about his political and policy choices.