Trudeau: Canada blockades lifted, but ‘emergency is not over’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long trucker-led protests and argued that lingering threats require the measures to remain in force for now.

Trudeau’s decision earlier this month to invoke the Emergencies Act—for only the second time in Canada’s history—has been criticized as overreach by his political opponents. The Canadian Civil Liberties Union is suing the government.

“This state of emergency is not over,” Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities at the weekend broke up what the prime minister called “dangerous and unlawful” protests that brought the capital Ottawa to a standstill and blocked border crossings into the United States.