Trudeau vows to end spreading trucker protest

Prime minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to bring an end to a trucker protest still paralyzing the Canadian capital Tuesday—in a movement against Covid restrictions fast becoming a rallying cry for far-right and anti-vaccine groups.

Emerging from a week of Covid-19 isolation to address an emergency debate in the House of Commons late Monday, a visibly frustrated Trudeau declared: “It has to stop.”

Trudeau’s foreign minister, Melanie Joly, doubled down Tuesday morning, warning that while the truckers—whose demonstration is in its second week—have a “right to express themselves,” authorities would not tolerate a continued “occupation” of the capital.

“This situation will be dealt with,” she told reporters.