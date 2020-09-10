Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger

President Donald Trump admits he tried to minimize the seriousness of the threat from COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic in audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews with veteran US journalist Bob Woodward.

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said in an interview with Woodward on 19 March, according to a CNN preview of the book “Rage,” due to be published 15 September.

“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” he said in the conversation with Woodward, which was recorded.

In another recorded interview, on 7 February, he told Woodward the virus “goes through the air”—despite repeatedly mocking people who wear masks in the weeks and months after. It took until July before he was seen publicly wearing a mask.

Coming eight weeks before the 3 November presidential election, the revelations add new pressure on Trump. Opinion polls show around two thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the virus and he has often been accused of minimizing the crisis in order to try and boost his reelection chances.