Trump attacks US election results as Biden lead widens

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House on Friday, expanding his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia even as Republicans sought to raise $60 million to fund lawsuits challenging the results.

Trump remained defiant, vowing to press unfounded claims of fraud as a weary, anxious nation waited for clarity in an election that only intensified the country’s deep polarisation.

On the fourth day of vote counting, former vice president Biden had a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research.