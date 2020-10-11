Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

US president Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and his doctor said he was no longer a transmission risk.

Trump took a test on Saturday which showed he was no longer a “transmission risk to others,” his physician Sean Conley said in a statement released seven hours after the White House event. The tests showed there was no longer evidence “of actively replicating virus,” he added.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Conley’s statement meant Trump had actually tested negative for the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 7.7 million people in the United States and killed over 213,000.