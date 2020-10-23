Trump, Biden clash sharply over pandemic in less chaotic final debate

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump’s last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Trump has trailed Biden in opinion polls for months, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America,” Biden said. Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again, even amid fresh surges.

“We’re learning to live with it,” said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. “We have no choice.” “Learning to live with it?” Biden retorted. “Come on. We’re dying with it.”

Trump asserted that a vaccine was potentially “weeks” away. Most experts, including administration officials, have said a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until mid-2021. Several US states, including the election swing state of Ohio, reported record single-day increases in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, evidence the pandemic is accelerating anew.