Trump-Biden first presidential debate: Taxes, protests, and lots of insults

Political observers expected the Republican incumbent to come out swinging, but it was the 77-year-old former vice president who ended up landing some of the toughest insults of the night, calling Trump a "clown" and a "liar."

"Everything he's saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies," Biden roared at one point.

At another moment, amid constant interruptions by the president, which angered even moderator Chris Wallace, Biden retorted: "It's hard to get any word in with this clown. Excuse me, this person."

And he said "Will you shut up, man?" -- which immediately was marketed by the Biden campaign on tee-shirts.

The Democratic White House hopeful said Trump was "the worst president that America has ever had."

But the 74-year-old real estate mogul-turned-president launched a few zingers of his own, berating Biden for criticizing his coronavirus response and saying Trump needed to get "a lot smarter" to avert more deaths.

"You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word with me. There's nothing smart about you, Joe," Trump fired back.