Trump, Biden's paths to victory in US presidential election

US president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday each faced narrow paths to potential victory in a close-fought US presidential election that will be determined by a razor-thin margin.

Six states remain to be called -- Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- with Biden needing to carry at least three to win, while Trump would need at least four.

The outcome is almost certain to come down to millions of absentee ballots that were the first cast in this election and often are the last to be counted.

At 6am ET (1100 GMT), Biden held narrow leads in Nevada and Wisconsin. Trump held slim leads in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, though tens of thousands of ballots remain to be counted in those states, many of them votes cast by mail in the areas around major cities, which traditionally favor Democrats.