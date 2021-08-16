Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The Taliban have re-conquered Afghanistan in a lightning surge 20 years after they were toppled by the US invasion.

They took control of Kabul on Sunday, more than two weeks before the 31 August deadline set by Biden to complete the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

It was under Trump that the US brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha in 2020 that would have seen the US withdraw all its troops by May 2021, in exchange for various security guarantees from the militants.