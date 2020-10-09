Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'monster'

US president Donald Trump on Thursday called Kamala Harris, who is making US history as the first Black woman vice presidential candidate, a "monster."

Trump, far behind in the contest for the White House on 3 November and doing especially badly in polling of women voters, used the word twice, calling the Democrat "this monster."

Speaking to Fox Business News for almost an hour in his first interview since falling sick with the coronavirus, Trump said vice president Mike Pence "destroyed" Harris in their debate Wednesday in Utah.